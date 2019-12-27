Almeela Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $332,088.00 and $931.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

