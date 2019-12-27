Alpha Token Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $305,909.00 and $696.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

