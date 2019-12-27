ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) versus DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Critical Review

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and ALSTOM/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ALSTOM/ADR 0 3 1 1 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and ALSTOM/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $22.38 billion 1.87 $1.70 billion $0.59 24.22 ALSTOM/ADR $9.35 billion 1.12 $788.60 million N/A N/A

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ALSTOM/ADR.

Dividends

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and ALSTOM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR beats ALSTOM/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

