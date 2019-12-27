America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATAX. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

