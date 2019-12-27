American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 273.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

