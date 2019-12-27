American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.06 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. American Software posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $112.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.46 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $120.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.53. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Software by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

