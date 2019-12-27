American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

AMT stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10. American Tower has a 52 week low of $153.30 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,404 shares of company stock worth $29,380,550. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

