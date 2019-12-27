America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) versus LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Financial Contrast

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 3 0 3.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 7.84% 20.59% 10.32% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $669.12 million 1.07 $47.63 million $6.45 16.84 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

