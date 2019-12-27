Amino Network (AMIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $621,643.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $621,643.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. During the last week, Amino Network has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.05893169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,475,793 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.