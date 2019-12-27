Ampleforth Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $874,863.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $874,863.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00014069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.05827791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,539,914 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.