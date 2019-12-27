Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $5.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.52 and the lowest is $4.71. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $23.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.68 to $26.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $316.53. 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.79. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $230.33 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

