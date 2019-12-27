Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

