Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $834.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

