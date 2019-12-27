Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post sales of $730.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24. Envista has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $55,215,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,304,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.