Analysts Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

ePlus stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ePlus by 167.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

