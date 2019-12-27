Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Farmland Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 8,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

