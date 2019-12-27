Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.15. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

