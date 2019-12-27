Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

HP stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

