Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.02 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $37.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.29 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.61 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply