Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $37.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.29 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.61 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

