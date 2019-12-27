Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 119,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,607. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

