Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $3.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $3.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.55. 628,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $210.07 and a twelve month high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $288,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

