Analysts Anticipate United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. United Insurance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 over the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,269. The company has a market cap of $532.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

