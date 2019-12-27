Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.