Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH remained flat at $$21.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,173. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,333 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

