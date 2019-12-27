Analysts Expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to report $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $18.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.89. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.