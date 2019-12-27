Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Biomerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. Research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.