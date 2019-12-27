Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.72 million and the lowest is $57.21 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $56.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $228.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.17 million to $229.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $240.33 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $243.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.