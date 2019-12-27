Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce sales of $162.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $634.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $643.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 95.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter.

CPE opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

