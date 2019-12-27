Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report sales of $372.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.52 million to $386.86 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $353.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 90,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $299.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.