Analysts Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.57). H & R Block posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

