Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hilltop by 87.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $121,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

