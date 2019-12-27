Analysts Expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Iamgold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.69 on Friday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.87 and a beta of -0.06.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $792,500.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

