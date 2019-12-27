Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

