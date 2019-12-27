Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of PEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. 152,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,485. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 321.76, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.59.

In related news, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,398 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

