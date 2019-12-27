Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $75.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.24 million and the highest is $76.78 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $75.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $295.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.65 million to $296.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.59 million, with estimates ranging from $296.52 million to $314.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

