Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 7,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.