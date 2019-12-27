Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.70. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $40,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,178,000.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.