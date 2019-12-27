Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Childrens Place (PLCE)

Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $103.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

12/11/2019 – Childrens Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2019 – Childrens Place is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

