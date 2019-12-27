Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 27th (AQST, CKPT, CMBM, DKS, DRI, ELXMF, FLXN, NKE, SMCI, SPPI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 27th:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE). Consumer Edge issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Consumer Edge issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

