Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avid Technology (AVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/11/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/28/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2019 – Avid Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/15/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Avid Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

