Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SmartFinancial (SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2019 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

12/20/2019 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2019 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

12/12/2019 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

12/11/2019 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – SmartFinancial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2019 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SMBK stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

