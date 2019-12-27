Analyzing Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Eastgroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $276.58 million 2.77 $50.07 million N/A N/A Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 17.03 $88.50 million $4.67 28.13

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Eastgroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eastgroup Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $129.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.24%. Given CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -18.32% 6.72% 0.45% Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02%

Volatility and Risk

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

