Analyzing PROS (NYSE:PRO) & Powerbridge Technologies (NYSE:PBTS)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROS and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 3 8 0 2.73 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $71.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -27.26% -41.04% -7.24% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROS and Powerbridge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $197.02 million 13.15 -$64.24 million ($1.09) -56.48 Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 1.07 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies beats PROS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis. The company offers solutions for selling improvement, including PROS Smart CPQ that automates the quoting process by enabling sales teams, partners, and end customers on e-commerce platforms; and PROS Opportunity Detection solutions, which enhances sales productivity, accelerates quota attainment, and delivers data-driven product recommendations. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price measurement, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, a prescriptive price guidance solution. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales for enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise. Further, it offers Airline e-commerce suite of products, such as PROS Airline Shopping and PROS Airline Merchandising that provide airlines with shopping and merchandising capabilities. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through go-to-market partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

