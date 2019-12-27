Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,888,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.