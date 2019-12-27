Ankr Reaches One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bittrex. Ankr has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.83 or 0.05897013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinall, BitMax, Bgogo, Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.