Ankr Tops One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Sistemkoin, Bgogo and IDEX. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $1.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.05870892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, ABCC, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bitinka, Bgogo, Upbit, Coinone, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

