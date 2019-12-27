Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $283,497.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

