Apollon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Apollon has a total market cap of $10,936.00 and $40.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Apollon has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00064977 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

