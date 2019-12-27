Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 63,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,261.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $284.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

