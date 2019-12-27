Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.75.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.